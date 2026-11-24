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The Brief San Francisco's Chief Medical Examiner's office has released a John Doe sketch. They need help from the public to identify a man who was found dead on Nov. 18. Officials say the Asian-appearing man was approximately 60-years old and was missing most of his teeth. The unidentified man was found unresponsive on Folsom Street between 10th and Dore streets. He was said to have frequented the area.



San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is seeking the public's help in identifying a John Doe who was found unresponsive last week on a sidewalk in the South of Market neighborhood.

Man found unresponsive

On Tuesday, city officials released a sketch. They say the man is Asian in appearance and was approximately 60-years-old. He was missing most of his teeth and only had one tooth on top and one on the bottom.

The man is described as having black hair and brown eyes and measuring 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighed approximately 159 pounds.

The backstory:

On November 18, the man was found on Folsom Street between 10th and Dore streets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, officials said. According to local businesses, the man was known to frequent the area in which he was found.

The medical examiner's office considers it rare that their investigative methods have not yet resulted in the man's identity. Usually, government-issued ID found on the person, fingerprint comparisons, DNA testing, or witness interviews suffice in identifying someone found in this manner within 24 hours. Unfortuantaly that has not been the case with this John Doe.

They said a San Francisco Police Department sketch artist produced the drawing.

What you can do:

If you have information about this man's identity, you are asked to contact the medical examiner's office at 415-641-2220.