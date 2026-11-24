The Brief A piece of the Black Panther's Wakanda has arrived in Oakland. A massive replica of the mask worn by the character Shuri, Princess of Wakanda, has popped up at a park. Oakland is reportedly among five U.S. cities getting a larger-than-life statue of a symbol from a Marvel movie.



A piece of the Black Panther’s Wakanda has arrived in the Bay Area, drawing fans of the Marvel Studios blockbuster film to a park on the edge of downtown Oakland.

What we know:

On Tuesday, a steady stream of people of all ages stopped by Mosswood Park to get a glimpse of a massive replica of the mask worn by the film’s character Shuri, Princess of Wakanda, played by Letita Wright. The character, a tech genius and sister to King T'Challa became the new Black Panther after her brother's death.

At the base of the large installation sits a countdown clock, ticking down the time until Marvel’s highly anticipated film "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on Dec. 18.

The structure also popped up as Marvel dropped its final "Avenger: Doomsday" trailer on Sunday.

"Oakland holds a special place in the story of Black Panther, which is why Marvel chose Oakland as one of the stops for the Black Panther mask connected to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday," a city spokesperson shared with KTVU in an email.

Fans line up for photos

Security guards stood by and also helped with photos as excited fans posed next to the huge mask.

Some visitors dressed up and brought Marvel props.

A local social media influencer with a doggy lifestyle Instagram page even took the opportunity for a superhero-themed photo shoot with his dogs.

A social media influencer dressed up a group of dogs in super hero costumes in front of a huge Black Panther mask installation at Oakland's Mosswood Park on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Fans we spoke with said they heard about the installation on social media and came by to check it out.

What they're saying:

One young Oakland man said he’s back home from college and saw a post about the mask.

"I had to double-check. Like, Oakland? Oakland doesn’t really get a lot of stuff like this," said college student Xavier Tillery.

He said he grabbed a couple of his friends and came down to Mosswood so they could see it for themselves.

"I was really excited to see this here. We don’t get stuff like this," echoed friend Ervin Bailey.

Bailey recalled that in 2022, when they were in high school, they did get another special "Black Panther" experience when then Golden State Warrior Jonathan Kuminga surprised hundreds of Bay Area high school students with a private screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Grand Lake Theater.

Celebrating Ryan Coogler

As the friends looked on at the structure, they also paid tribute to "Black Panther" director and fellow Oakland native Ryan Coogler.

"Shout out to Ryan Coogler!" they both said.

The city of Oakland also celebrated this moment and its connection to the groundbreaking Marvel franchise.

"The first Black Panther film featured Oakland and paid tribute to the city’s culture, history, and community. Oakland is also the hometown of acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, whose vision brought the world of Black Panther to life," the city said.

Oakland reportedly among 5 cities chosen

According to some fan sites that closely track Marvel movies, Oakland was among five cities chosen as sites where large iconic Marvel symbols equipped with countdown clocks would go up ahead of the "Avengers: Doomsday" release.

The movie will feature heroes from past Marvel creations: "The Avengers," "The New Avengers," "The Fantastic Four," "X-Men," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

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The film will "follow beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," according to the studio.

So, as part of the hype and run-up to the film’s release, Oakland and four other cities were reportedly chosen to be sites for the large Marvel installations.

Dig deeper:

The other cities that were chosen include Santa Fe, New Mexico, where a huge sculpture of Thor’s hammer has gone up; New Orleans, where a larger-than-life Gambit’s playing card has been installed; New York City, where a giant Fantastic Four emblem now stands; and in New Jersey, the site of a massive Captain America’s shield.

‘Proud’ that Oakland was a chosen site

Some Oakland residents expressed their excitement that a spotlight was being shined on their city to host one of the Marvel symbols.

"Makes me proud. I'm happy that this is here," said a mom named Sharina who came to the park with her family. "This is great for the citizens. We’ve seen the movie, and now it’s here, and we’re getting ready for ‘Doomsday.’ So I think it’s amazing… We deserve it."

Local Black Panthers fan Dontrell Mayfield said when he heard about the installation, he knew he needed a close-up view of it.

"I was so excited. You've got a must-see!" Mayfield said. "It's Oakland. It's the town. It's the culture."

Signs at the site

Several signs dot the area where the structure stands, including a couple asking folks not to climb on the structure.

Another sign alerted visitors that Walt Disney Studios or one of its affiliates or representatives would be filming at the location and that by entering the area, people were giving consent to use their images for any purpose, including for advertising and promotional reasons.

The hours of operation were also posted saying the structure would be available for viewing from Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KTVU reached out to Marvel Studios to get details about Shuri’s mask sculpture but had not heard back by the time of this story’s publication.

Security personnel on site told KTVU the large mask arrived on Sunday night and that it will be under around-the-clock security during its stay.

‘BIG Marvel surprise’

On the professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Director of Oakland Parks, Recreation & Youth Development Myka Hammock posted about the installation.

"A BIG Marvel surprise has arrived in Oakland!" she wrote on Monday. "Oakland is getting a special visit from the Black Panther mask, brought to our city as part of the promotion for Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. And there’s no better place for it than Mosswood Park."

Hammock said the mask will remain on site through Sunday, Nov. 29.

"Wakanda may be fictional," she shared, "but the Oakland love is REAL."