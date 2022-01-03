24-year-old man dies in San Francisco on New Year's Eve

A 24-year-old man died on New Year's Eve in San Francisco – the final homicide of 2021, police said.

The man, who had not yet been identified, was shot before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Cornwall Street in the Richmond District.

Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. But he later died, police said.

Across the Bay Bridge, Oakland also had its first homicide of 2022.

A 28-year-old Oakland man was shot and killed on Saturday outside a liquor store on 34th and Hollis Streets.

The death is upsetting for many, including anti-violence groups.

"Put down your guns," Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church Pastor Jim Hopkins said on Sunday regarding the violence in Oakland.

Hopkins is involved in the city’s Ceasefire program, described as a "data-driven violence-reduction strategy' coordinating law enforcement, social services and the community.

The major goal of the group is to reduce gang homicides and shooting by offering counseling, jobs, one-on-one meetings and multi-agency law enforcement action.

"The first reaction has to be one of grief and lament," he said. "And certainly a foreboding for, here we go again, after 134 homicides last year."

The city of Oakland marked 134 homicides in 2021, with another five people killed on freeways that run through the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.