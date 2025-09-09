28-year-old killed in Oakland after buying food from street vendor

The family of one of the two people killed in this weekend's shootings in Oakland said the 28-year-old was enjoying a night out with friends until he became the victim of gun violence.

His family is shocked and devastated.

They said John "Mica" Esquibell had recently moved from San Francisco to Oakland, and now, they're stunned that he was killed close to home.

"He's a man with a big heart. Never hurt nobody, always caring for others before caring for himself," said his father, John Esquibell. "He didn't deserve this."

His son was shot and killed early Saturday morning, shortly after 3 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue in downtown Oakland.

He was just a few blocks from his home.

During those overnight hours, multiple people were shot and two were killed in Oakland.

"Now, it's my little brother. Like now, it's him. I can't believe that," said Miguel Sandoval, Micah's older brother.

Family members said Micah was with two friends.

He had just bought empanadas from a food vendor and was walking home.

Witnesses told the family that someone started shooting at random.

Mica was transported to the hospital where he died.

"I hope the city takes this serious. I hope they do something about it. Oakland—they got to get it together," said Sandoval.

Mica had moved from San Francisco's Tenderloin District to Oakland just a few months ago.

"I'm sad that he doesn't get to do that journey," said his employer, Tyler Taylor, district manager of Stiiizy, a cannabis dispensary.

Taylor said Mica had worked his way up from taking inventory to general manager of the South of Market location in less than three years.

"He was very diligent, consistent, all the things you would want from somebody who's coming up as a leader," said Taylor.

Equibell said his son Micah had reached a point in his life where he was happy personally and professionally, only to have it stolen from him.

"Nobody's prepared for this. Nobody's prepared for this," said Esquibell.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mica's shooting and others that took place this weekend in Oakland.

Mica's employer has started an online fundraiser to help his family with funeral expenses.

