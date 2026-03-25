2nd co-owner of San Jose daycare convicted in drowning deaths of toddlers

The Brief Shahin Gheblehshenas, 67, was found guilty by a jury of leaving the gate to a backyard pool open, which led to the drowning deaths of two toddlers and left another child in critical condition. An investigation found the pool gate had been propped open, allowing the toddlers to enter. Nina Fathizadeh, 43, who co-owned Happy Happy Daycare with her mother, pleaded guilty earlier this year to 10 felony charges. Both defendants face more than 10 years in prison for their role in the deaths of two young girls, prosecutors said.



A former San Jose daycare co-owner whose negligence led to the deaths of two toddlers was convicted Tuesday of felony child endangerment, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

Shahin Gheblehshenas, 67, was found guilty by a jury of leaving the gate to a backyard pool open, which led to the drowning deaths of two toddlers and left another child in critical condition.

Nina Fathizadeh, 43, who co-owned Happy Happy Daycare with her mother, pleaded guilty earlier this year to 10 felony charges. Both defendants face more than 10 years in prison for their role in the deaths of two young girls, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 2, 2023, Gheblehshenas had gone to another unlicensed daycare located at her daughter's residence, leaving the children at Happy Happy Daycare under the sole supervision of Fathizadeh. One daycare worker had called in sick, leaving only one person watching the children.

At about 9 a.m., Fathizadeh called 911. She had been inside making breakfast with one child in a highchair and three children in the rear patio play area, out of her sight.

When Fathizadeh went into the yard several minutes later, she found one of the children floating in the pool, prosecutors said. As she attempted CPR, her brother — who was home and alerted to the emergency — found two other children, both under 2 years old, floating unconscious in the pool.

The 16- and 18-month-old girls were later pronounced dead from drowning.

An investigation found the pool gate had been propped open, allowing the toddlers to enter. Neither owner had checked the gate before letting the children into the backyard, even though it was known to have been propped open on previous occasions to water plants.

Gheblehshenas is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Fathizadeh faces an additional nine years in prison for reckless driving with seven unsecured toddlers during a daycare field trip. She is also expected to be sentenced May 22.

The Source Santa Clara County DA



