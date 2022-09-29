2nd escaped jail inmate arrested, Contra Costa County sheriff's office says

article

The second escaped inmate from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was taken into custody Thursday morning, sheriff's officials say.

Jorge Garcia-Escamillia was arrested by Pleasant Hill Police Department during a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said. The inmate was one of two who escaped earlier this month.

Garcia-Escamillia, 28, of Pittsburg, was booked into the detention center with an added charge of escape, in addition to his previous charges.

Officials said Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges that include vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a future court date in three weeks, sherrif's officials said.

The jail is a minimum security facility in a rural area. The other inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond, was taken into custody five days after he escaped. He was arrested at a hotel in Vallejo. Officials did not say how he was found.

Officials did not disclose how the inmates escaped.

