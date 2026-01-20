2nd in-custody death at Martinez jail this month

article

A 62-year-old man died at the Martinez Detention Facility on Sunday, the second in-custody death at the jail this month, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office.

Victor Jose Faria, an unhoused person, was found "unresponsive in his cell" at 5:08 p.m. in the B module. Authorities said a deputy called for medical help, but he was pronounced dead. There was no reason given for his death.

Authorities said Faria was arrested three days before his death on Jan. 15, for allegedly trespassing and a felony probation violation, which was not disclosed.

Also, this month, sheriff's deputies found Kirk Richardson, 61, dead in his cell on Jan. 8 at the same jail.

Richardson had been charged in the fatal Dec. 31 shooting of his parents – ages 85 and 91 – in Concord, and died after he had been found banging his head against his cell, authorities said.

As is protocol, both deaths are being investigated by the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office and the Contra Costa DA's Office.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

