3-alarm brush fire burns acres in Redwood City

San Mateo County firefighters put out a brush fire burning in Redwood City Friday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire burned between 2–3 acres of land near northbound of Interstate 580 and just south of Highway 92, Battalion Chief Ethan Petersen said.

Petersen said forward progression of the fire has been stopped. Air support and response from several South Bay fire department agencies were used to stop the fire.

Currently, there have been no reports of any injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

