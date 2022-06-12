3 dead in San Jose murder suicide: police

Police said three people are dead after a shooting in San Jose.

The homicides happened in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

When they arrived they found two men and one woman shot, and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

They said preliminary evidence suggests the deaths were the result of a murder suicide.

SJPD said this is the 15th and 16th homicide of 2022.

Further details will be released as it remains an active investigation.

