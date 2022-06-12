Man dies after ramming car into San Jose Home Depot

Police in San Jose said a man is dead after he drove his car into the front of a Home Depot.

The solo vehicle crash happened Saturday around 1:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Monterey Road.

Officials said the adult man suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

ALSO: Public defender's office recuses itself from San Jose Home Depot arson case

"At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to crash into the Home Depot," SJPD said.

Officials did not say whether anyone in the store was injured as a result of the crash.

ALSO: San Jose doctor faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving 3 victims