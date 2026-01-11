3 hospitalized after car crashes into light pole in San Francisco

article

Three people were sent to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after the car they were riding in slammed into a traffic signal in San Francisco, toppling the pole into the street and closing lanes of traffic.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 3 p.m. that the crash occurred at the intersection of Winston Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard, near the Stonestown Galleria.

Three people were taken to a hospital, though the extent of their injuries were not known.

The southbound lanes of Junipero Serra Boulevard were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the street.