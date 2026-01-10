3 hospitalized after stabbing in SF’s Mission District

article

Three people were sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after a reported stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission District.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just after 4:55 p.m. to the area of 16th and Mission streets on reports of the stabbing and found the three victims injured at the scene, the department told KTVU.

Officers provided aid to the victims until paramedics arrived to take them to a hospital. The San Francisco Fire Department told KTVU that two of the victims were in critical condition, while the third suffered only minor injuries.

The SFPD told KTVU just before 9 p.m. that a suspect was taken into custody, but did not release their name.