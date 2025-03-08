3 minors arrested over 'crime spree' in San Jose

The Brief Three juveniles were arrested for a crime spree that resulted in stolen cars, a burglary, a strong-arm robbery, and a traffic collision One suspect believed to be involved remains unidentified and missing



Three minors behind several car thefts, reckless driving, a burglary, and a strong-armed robbery in San Jose are now in custody, police shared Thursday.

One more suspect involved in the crime spree remains unidentified and is not in custody, authorities said. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three juveniles were arrested for their part in a crime spree in San Jose, police said on Thursday.

The backstory:

San Jose police said the crime spree took place on Jan. 9 at a business in the 1600 block of Foxworthy Avenue around 2:15 a.m., when four male suspects entered the business demanding money from the employee. After stealing items from the store, they fled in a reportedly stolen car before officers arrived.

Police said their investigation revealed that the same morning, the four suspects were involved in a traffic collision, four different car thefts, reckless driving, and a burglary at a business.

The first suspect was arrested on Feb. 25 by the San Jose Police Department's Covert Response Unit and booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

The following day, another suspect was found and booked into the county's juvenile hall. When he was arrested, officers found evidence of the accused crimes, as well as a loaded "ghost gun" with an extended magazine, according to police.

The third suspect was already in custody since Feb. 8 for an unrelated crime, police said.

What you can do:

The fourth suspect is still on the loose according to police, but was captured on camera wearing all-black clothing with a face mask and a red or maroon shirt under a hoodie. It's unclear if the fourth suspect is also a minor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Dets. Hernandez, Perez, or Contreras with SJPD's Robbery Unit at 4392@sanjoseca.gov, 4624@sanjoseca.gov, or 4570@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling (408) 277-4166.