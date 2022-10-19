3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop

article

Three missing kids in California were found at a Lathrop home containing meth and other drugs, according to San Joaquin sheriff's deputies.

Deputies made the discovery after they pulled over a car for having an expired registration, authorities said.

Officials said they stopped the car in east Stockton and arrested the children's father, 49-year-old Michael Pinon, a passenger in the car and the driver 36-year-old Laura Burkett.

Shortly after the arrest, officials found the kids ages nine, 11 and 16, and their mother, 35-year-old Karri Dominguez, in a house on the 1700 block of Stone Cellar Way.

Drug paraphernalia and drugs were reportedly in reach of the kids at the home.

The kids were put in the custody of Child Protective Services while they wait to be reunited with other family members.