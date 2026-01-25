Tenderloin shooting sends victim to hospital; suspect sought

article

The Brief San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 5:10 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Taylor streets on reports of the shooting. The SFPD said no suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The shooting comes the day after another man was wounded in a stabbing in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets.



A person was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, and police are searching for the suspect.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 5:10 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Taylor streets on reports of the shooting and found the victim wounded at the scene, according to a department statement.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of what was determined to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The SFPD said no suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes the day after another man was wounded in a stabbing in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets, less than half a mile away from the scene of Sunday’s crime.

The SFPD said witnesses helped police track down and arrest two men who allegedly carried out the stabbing.