Tenderloin shooting sends victim to hospital; suspect sought
SAN FRANCISCO - A person was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, and police are searching for the suspect.
San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 5:10 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Taylor streets on reports of the shooting and found the victim wounded at the scene, according to a department statement.
They were taken to a hospital for treatment of what was determined to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The SFPD said no suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Dig deeper:
The shooting comes the day after another man was wounded in a stabbing in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets, less than half a mile away from the scene of Sunday’s crime.
The SFPD said witnesses helped police track down and arrest two men who allegedly carried out the stabbing.
The Source: San Francisco Police Department