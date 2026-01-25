Hundreds rally in SF to condemn deadly Border Patrol shooting in Minnesota

The Brief Hundreds of protesters gathered and marched in San Francisco on Saturday to condemn the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota by Border Patrol agents. Organizers of the San Francisco rally said it was important to hold an event quickly after the shooting.



What they're saying:

"I just started crying," said Rabbi Cat Zavis.

That was Rabbi Zavis' reaction when she heard about Pretti's death. Zavis said she was on her way back to Oakland from Minneapolis.

"I was on the flight and I wanted to tell the pilot to turn around and go back," she said.

Big picture view:

Zavis was one of several speakers at Harry Bridges Plaza Saturday in San Francisco. She was also among hundreds of clergy members in Minneapolis the day before, participating in the "ICE Out of Minnesota" day of action.

"I saw the lethality of ICE and the love of the people. It was just exquisite and horrific," she said.

Organizers of the San Francisco rally say it was important to hold an event quickly after the shooting.

"This is how quickly we can react. This is how strong we are. To get together, we are going to continue to do it, "said Ramsey Robinson.

Right after the rally, hundreds of people marched down Market Street. They turned around and went back to the plaza.

Many, like Constanza Yanez, shared their stories of being undocumented in the U.S.

"Growing up undocumented, there is a fear in your body. Even though now I am an American citizen, I speak English and am college-educated. It was because of the sacrifices my parents had to make," said Yanez.

Rabbi Zavis hopes sharing her story will help the community here at home.

"I thought having someone speak about being there, about the lived experience would hopefully be inspiring and make people realize, now is the time to get ourselves organized. Not when there are 6,000 of them here, that is not the time to organize. Now is the time," she said.