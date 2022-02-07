3 Tennessee inmates escape through air vent, reward offered

article

Three escaped inmates are on the run after breaking free through the jail’s air vent, according to local reports.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee said on Facebook Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown and Timothy Allen Sarver escaped last week from the local jail.

According to WCYB, the men accessed the air vent through the ceiling of their cell. FOX Television Stations has also reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Authorities believe the trio may be in the Pulaski, Virginia, area possibly driving around in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of $7,500 for info leading to the arrest of each man. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering $5,000 for each inmate, or $15,000 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of these three inmates.

Carr, 38, is described as 5’11", 160 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair. He was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, tampering with evidence.

Brown, 50, is described as 5’11", 200 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair. He’s charged with failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking.

Sarver, 48, is described as 6’2", 235 pounds, green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He’s charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating. Anyone with information regarding where the men may be headed is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



