3 TSA officers at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus; 42 agents now on leave

Three Transportation Security Administration officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) an airport spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The three officers are receiving medical care and the 42 TSA employees they came in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home, officials said.

The security agents all worked the evening shift and were stationed at a security checkpoint in Terminal B which services both Alaska Airlines and Southwest, TSA union officials said.

According to James Mudrock, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1230, of the three TSA agents confirmed to have the virus, one has been off work for the past 15 days due to illness.

Mudrock said the union learned of the positive test results on Monday, adding that he doesn't know the time frame of how long the three security officers had been working while infected.

None of the 42 TSA employees exposed to COVID-19 are experiencing any symptoms. They are on paid administrative leave and remain in quarantine at their homes.

Advertisement

"Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," TSA said in a written statement.

The statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with the general public.

Mineta San Jose officials also did not elaborate on the TSA officers' interactions with the public. A statement by the airport on Twitter at @flySJC confirming the positive COVID-19 tests left many people leaving worried tweets below.

"I flew twice last week at SJC and have a compromised immune system...any way to let folks know if they're at risk while respecting HIPPA?" one tweet asked, referring to medical privacy laws.

"I literally just got back home last night, flew out last Friday. Can we get info on when they were on duty? I'm living with a 90+ year old

elder, this is very vital information for me," another tweet said.

The TSA said it is cooperating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and "will update as more information becomes available."

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

Bay City News contributed to this report.

