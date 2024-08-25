Suspect in Dublin homicide near elementary school detained in Southern California

The Brief A man has been detained for his suspected involvement in a Dublin apartment Friday afternoon Charges have not been publicly announced by police The victim has not been identified



A man suspected to be involved in a fatal shooting in a Dublin apartment was detained Saturday in Barstow, nearly 400 miles away from the scene of the crime.

Dublin police said authorities detained the suspect around noon regarding the shooting at the Emerald Park Apartments on 5050 Hacienda Drive on Friday around 2:20 p.m.

Police didn't announce what charges the man faces and say they're still working on confirming his involvement in the Dublin homicide.

Friday afternoon, police responded to the Emerald Park Apartments for a shooting in one of the units. A man was found fatally shot in the head.

Nearby Doughtery Elementary School was placed on lockdown and traffic was temporarily shut down.

Police have not identified the victim. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dublin police.