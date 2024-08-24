Oakland minors missing for several weeks

The brief 12-year-old Keren Escobar Corea and 15-year-old Angelina Carrillo have not been seen for several weeks in Oakland Anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3641.



Two Oakland minors have been missing for several weeks now out of Oakland, police shared.

Keren Escobar Corea was last seen on July 5 in the 1700 block of 86th Avenue.

Keren is Latina and stands at 5 feet 4 inches. She has brown eyes with red, burgundy hair. Police said around her disappearance, she weighed around 115 pounds.

She has a tattoo on her left hand.

According to Oakland police, Keren is 12 years old. Officials did not have a clothing description Keren was last seen wearing. It's also unclear what time of day she disappeared.

Also missing is 15-year-old Angelina Carrillo, standing at 5 feet 7 inches. Angelina has black hair and brown eyes and weighed around 120 pounds when she was last seen.

Angelina is also Latina.

Police said she was last seen on July 30 in the 3900 block of Loma Vista Avenue in Oakland, but was also seen in Merced. A clothing description for her was also unknown.

Police do not believe the cases are related. Anyone with information about Keren's or Angelina's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3641.