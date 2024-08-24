Expand / Collapse search

Home engulfed in flames hospitalizes firefighter, several displaced

August 24, 2024
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least 14 residents, including eight children, have been displaced, and a firefighter was injured after a multi-unit townhouse was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon in San Jose.

The call came shortly before 3 p.m. about the fire in the 2800 block of Cicero Way in East San Jose. A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries to their ears and face. 

Nearby structures were also evacuated as a precaution. Fire officials also reported two dogs died in the fire.

Several nearby roads were shut down. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.