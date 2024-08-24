Electrify Expo lets attendees test drive EVs, even the Tesla Cybertruck

The Electrify Expo is in Alameda this weekend. It's North America's biggest electric vehicle festival.

"I’m just sort of obsessed with electric vehicles and power in general, so this is right up my alley," said attendee Jacob Travis.

With entrance to the festival, attendees can test drive essentially whatever electric vehicle they want, with 13 major automakers there, including Tesla, Ford, Porche and Lucid.

"People are looking at electric cars the same way they did four or five years ago, and the technology in these cars have changed so much. They’re faster and more fun to drive, they go farther and charge faster and people come into a festival like this and say ‘I had no idea,’" said BJ Birtwell, the CEO and co-founder of the Electrify Expo.

This is the first event where people can test drive the Tesla Cybertruck. People lined up early to get their turn at the wheel.

"I’ve definitely gone to Tesla dealerships," said Travis. "They wouldn’t let me. They had it, but they wouldn't let me inside."

Brian Gin wants to drive it, even though he doesn't understand why people buy it.

"I think it’s just because it’s an oddity, you know, where it gets a lot of attention on the road, and it’s just really obnoxious, you can’t park it anywhere in San Francisco," said Gin.

Attendees can also go on thrill rides with a professional driver in the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

And there are stations like the Volvo Cars Electric Drive where attendees can learn about the cars as they drive.

There are also electric bikes, scooters, dirt bikes and even skateboards to try out.

Cole Prest, 14, was there to see the latest bike models.

"It’s easy transportation, like I use my super 73 to get around town, hang out with friends or even go to school some days," he said.

While the festival attracted a lot of car enthusiasts, the goal is also to welcome skeptics and critics to ask questions and learn.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alameda Point. Entrance is $20.