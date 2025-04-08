3-year-old killed in accidental shooting, Antioch police say

A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in Antioch on Tuesday, police say.

The Antioch Police Department said the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dispatch received the call of the shooting at around 6 p.m.

In the early stages of their investigation, police said the child was living part-time at his grandparents' home where the shooting happened.

A toddler was killed in an accidental shooting in Antioch, according to police. April 8, 2025.

The shooting happened in the area of Clearbrook Road near Lone Tree Way.

The boy was taken to the hospital but did not survive. It is not clear how the boy got a hold of the gun.

No arrests have been made.

"This is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time," police said in a news release.

Police did not release any further details about the victim or his family. Police asked that the community respect the family's privacy as this is an ongoing investigation.

