3 years later, Oakland mom still pleading for justice in son’s murder case

Three years after her son was gunned down in Oakland, Carol Ferguson Jones returned to the crime scene Wednesday to demand justice.

"I want closure, and I will get it one day. So I'm not going to stop. I'm gonna keep fighting," Jones said.

On Feb. 3, 2018, her 27-year-old son Patrick Scott Jr. was shot and killed near a bus stop at the corner of 62nd and Market streets. No arrests have been made.

"I don't want my son's case to go cold. I refuse to let it go cold," she said.

She pointed to a poster she put up behind her .

"Should no mother feel the pain that I'm feeling," Jones said. "Why should I have to put that on a poster, 'why so much pain'? You don't know my story. I wake up in the middle of the night sometimes, crying.

Her son had just left home and walked to a bus stop to go to his grandmother's house. His mother heard the gunfire.

"At least 10 to 12 shots," Jone said. "I said, 'My baby just walked that way.'

She found her son staggering on the street.

"I laid him against a truck," Jones said. "I said, 'Breathe Patrick, breathe baby, breathe baby, please breathe.'

She rushed him to the hospital. But he died.

Jones said she wants justice. Every year on the anniversary of her son's death, she returns to where he was shot, passing out fliers and searching for answers.

"Somebody needs to say something. Somebody will say something. If you don't want to say nothing to the police, come talk to me. I'll be at the church at 34th and Adeline, every single day," Jones said.

Albert Adams of Oakland stopped by to pay his respects.

"I can see it in her eyes, because I had those same tears,' Adams said. "Twenty-seven years old! He didn't even - that's crazy! He was strong. He was a strong individual - solid."

There is a $30,000 reward for tips in the case. Jones said other donations have raised the amount to $76,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police.