3rd grader's artwork a winner in Hearts in San Francisco project

Children have had to juggle a lot during the pandemic and no one knows that better than a young boy from Mountain View.

He's one of the winners of the Hearts in San Francisco project for his artwork. The talented 3rd grader will soon have his piece displayed in a very noteworthy spot in San Francisco.

Ridhaan Desai loves drawing. The 8-year-old was the youngest artist to have his work selected for the 18th annual Hearts in San Francisco project, a fundraiser by the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation.

"I was excited. I just really wanted to help people in need," said Ridhaan.

His winning design: "Corona Circus" is a drawing of himself juggling online classes, basketball, reading and painting during the pandemic.

The back side of the heart is a drawing of a superhero holding a vaccine to fight coronavirus.

"With my artwork, I want to be a kid doctor," said Ridhaan.

The third-grader was among 20 artists whose work was selected out of 87 applicants.

When asked if he was surprised, he replied, "Yes, really surprised out of so many people."

"Some art just jumps at you and in this case it was the superheroes," said Kim Meredith, a CEO of San Francisco General Hospital Foundation.

She said this year's theme is "Intertwined," that we're all in this together. ..

"That youthful lens, his ability to see and have empathy. He clearly captured it all," said Meredith.

The heart painted by Ridhaan is the smallest size in the collection. Their height ranges from seven inches to five feet tall.

All the hearts will be auctioned off during a virtual event that's free and open to the public next month.

Meredith said all proceeds will go to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for various services including COVID response and mental health help.

"I just want people to know that they're not alone, that they're safe and that they're with everybody else and one day this huge disaster will end," said Ridhaan.

Since 2004, the Hearts in San Francisco project has raised $32 million for the hospital.

The new 2022 hearts are scheduled to be on display at the Ferry Building starting the first week of February through Valentine's Day.

For more info: heartsinsf.org