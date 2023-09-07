3rd suspect arrested in Oakland's Skyline High School shooting case

A third suspect has been taken in connection with the shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland, according to authorities.

Initially, two suspects were arrested, and a firearm was recovered on the school's campus. The third suspect is confirmed to be a teenager, though it's not confirmed if they are also a student at the high school.

The third suspect was arrested Wednesday and another firearm was seized. All three are being charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for their involvement in the shooting.

The shooting occurred Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. prompting a lockdown as a precaution. No students were injured. Classes were canceled Wednesday and resumed Thursday with police presence.

