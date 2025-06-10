Asylum seekers detained at Bay Area immigration courthouses, advocates say

As federal officers walked a handcuffed man out of an immigration court building in Concord on Tuesday, a crowd of protesters swarmed around them in an attempt to prevent the man from being placed in a patrol car.

Their efforts were unsuccessful. Officers, some in plain clothes, others wearing jackets labeled "FBI," placed the man into a black patrol vehicle.

Protesters continued shouting as officers returned to the Concord Immigration Court at 1855 Gateway Blvd.

Ali Saidi, director of Stand Together Contra Costa, said four asylum seekers were detained. The organization provides rapid response and legal services to immigrants.

Federal authorities have not confirmed how many people were detained at the courthouse.

Those detained were asylum seekers

What they're saying:

According to Saidi, those detained had arrived for scheduled asylum hearings. He said the government moved to dismiss the cases over the individuals’ objections and then allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain them, with assistance from the FBI’s San Francisco office.

"This is an attempt to get people to give up their asylum claims. It's unconscionable, frankly, what's happening," Saidi said. "It dissuades people from following their rights and undermines the rule of law in this country, which seems to be the playbook."

He said the government is trying to plant fear in people coming to court but underlined that it remains crucial for asylum seekers to attend their hearings.

"If you don’t come to court, then immigration authorities will order you deported so that you cannot ever have your hearing," he said.

Saidi said Tuesday’s detentions were targeted and not part of a random or mass operation.