4 men indicted in deadly East Palo Alto shooting

Four men have been indicted in a deadly shooting from last year at a park in East Palo Alto.

A grand jury indicted Miguel Bracamontes, 21, of East Palo Alto; Bobby Williams 49 of San Francisco; Luis Mariscal 38, of East Palo Alto; and Tyrone Darrell McNack, 20, of Union City on Friday, Aug. 4. The indictment included charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors in San Mateo County said two groups of men engaged in a gun battle at Jack Farrell Park in May 2022.

33 shots rang out as children were playing.

One man, Ralph Fields, was killed. Hew as the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the chaos of the entire scene made homicide charges difficult to prove.

Three of the defendants were already in jail on separate charges.