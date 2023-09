Four people are safe after a boat fire near Vallejo.

Vallejo firefighters were called to the Napa River, just offshore from the intersection of Derr and Lemon Streets.

Crews posted this image to social media saying four people on board were all able to get out safely before they arrived.

Two of them were able to get out by themselves. Two others were helped by good Samaritans.

Vallejo fire says the U.S. Coast Guard helped in this response.