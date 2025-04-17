4 North Bay teens facing attempted murder charges after stabbing

The Brief Four teenagers from Sonoma County were arrested for attempted murder and other charges after being accused of stabbing another teen at a bus stop in Santa Rosa. The stabbing victim was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Four teenagers are facing attempted murder charges along with several other charges after police said they stabbed a fellow teen at a bus stop Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa.

What we know:

Police said four or five boys drove up to a city bus stop on Boyd Street around 8:20 a.m. and confronted the 15-year-old victim, who was with a friend.

The suspects threatened the boys and yelled "gang-related challenges," while brandishing knives, police said. The four suspects then aggressively approached the pair and tried to rob them of their belongings, according to police.

The confrontation turned physical and one of the victims was stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to the stab wound, the 15-year-old had lacerations to his wrist, head, and neck.

Dig deeper:

A witness to the stabbing called police, who said when they arrived, they saw the 15-year-old victim collapse to the ground from his injuries.

The witness was able to share the license plate of the suspects' car, which revealed that the car was stolen.

Officers spotted the car parked and empty in the 2900 block of Bay Village Circle right before 9 a.m. Nearly an hour later, detectives saw three boys enter the car from a nearby apartment.

Officers in the area tried to approach the car, but one of the suspects ran off. An officer chased after him and he was caught shortly after. Meanwhile, another suspect ran from the car and refused to follow officers' commands. One of the officers deployed his Taser to subdue and detain the suspect.

Officials didn't share information about the third suspect.

A fourth suspect was arrested in another location.

Police said three of the suspects are 15 years old, and a fourth one is 16. The 16-year-old and two of the 15-year-olds are from Santa Rosa, while the remaining suspect resides in Sonoma.

None of the suspects were named because of their ages.

A search of the stolen car yielded a knife allegedly used in the incident. Additionally, one of the suspects had three folding knives when he was arrested, police said.

Local perspective:

Police said there's no evidence that the victims are associated with a gang at this time.

What's next:

The four suspects are facing charges relating to attempted murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, participant in a street gang, and gang enhancement.

