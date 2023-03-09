4-vehicle crash with injuries appears to be weather related, fire officials say

Expand / Collapse search
By KTVU staff
Walnut Creek
Contra Costa Fire Protection District says the cause of a four-vehicle crash in Walnut Creek Thursday afternoon appears to be weather related. Five people were taken to the hospital and one patient is in critical condition. 10 passengers from a county bus had to be evaluated, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says the cause of a four-vehicle crash in Walnut Creek Thursday afternoon appears to be weather related. Five people were taken to the hospital and one patient is in critical condition. 10 passengers from a county bus had to be evaluated, officials said.

Fire officials said they were at the scene of the multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Oakland Boulevard at shortly after 4 p.m. They warned of the wet roads and high winds associated with the latest atmospheric river

The multi-casualty incident was cleared just before 6 p.m. Fire officials said one of the vehicles involved was exiting a highway too fast for the current weather conditions. 

"Slow down and arrive alive," they wrote in a follow up social media post. 

