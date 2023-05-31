4-year-old Oakland child shot in the leg, officials say

A 4-year-old child was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Oakland on Wednesday night and was transported to a local hospital, Oakland fire officials confirmed with KTVU.

Fire officials also confirmed that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex near the 3400 block of 68th Ave. around 9 p.m.

Details on the incident remain scant and no information regarding the suspect has been released as of publication time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.