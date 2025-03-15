41st annual Saint Patrick's Day parade and festival held in Dublin

The Brief Dublin held its 41st annual Saint Patrick's Day parade and festival on Saturday. Alameda County Fire also held its annual St. Patrick's Day pancake breakfast to raise funds for a non-profit. The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m.



One of the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations took place in the East Bay on Saturday: the 41st annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade and festival kicked off just after 9:30 a.m.

Many communities across the Bay Area will be celebrating St. Patrick’s day this weekend, but in Dublin, they do it big.

"Everybody is Irish in Dublin on St. Patrick’s Day weekend," David Haubert, Alameda County Supervisor and former Mayor of Dublin told KTVU.

From marching bands to marching horses, to bag pipers, and even a group of visitors from Dublin’s sister city, Bray, Ireland—everyone got in on the fun.

The day started bright and early at Fire House 16, where Alameda County Fire crews served up a full breakfast; green pancakes were included, of course.

"I think it’s important because I think that connection really makes us to able provide better service…it really lets us know what they need," Willie McDonald, Alameda County Fire Chief said.

Community members at the breakfast also had a chance to support the work of a non-profit organization.

"The Alisa Ann Ruch Foundation is for burn victims and survivors. The foundation started in the early 70s, and we have the opportunity today to give back to that charitable fund," Ryan Hebert, a firefighter with Alameda County told KTVU.

Giving back to the community is just one part of Dublin’s annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

"This is something people do every year, and they’ve done it so long that now people—who grew up doing this—bring their kids to do this…This is what life in Dublin is all about," Haubert said.