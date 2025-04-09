45-foot-tall, nude woman sculpture to be unveiled at SF's Embarcadero

The Brief A new public arts installation of a nude woman is going up at SF's Embarcadero Plaza. The sculpture, called R-EVOLUTION, was at Burning Man, the Las Vegas strip and in Petaluma previously. Thursday's official unveiling party will include a liquid light show with refreshments and a limited amount of free posters.



A 45-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman that was scrapped from a plan to place it in Union Square earlier this year is back, but at a different location in San Francisco.

The Unveiling

What we know:

The unveiling of the sculpture, R-EVOLUTION, is set for Thursday, April 10 at Embarcadero Plaza. The artwork appeared at Burning Man in 2015 and was also seen on the Las Vegas Strip as well as Petaluma.

Officials said it couldn't be at Union Square because the 16,000-pound statue is too heavy for the square's tiles.

Public arts group, Illuminate says they're partnering with Mad Alchemy to present a "one-of-a kind liquid light show to transform the sculpture into a living, breathing experience."

Illuminate has posted this week to social media on the progress of the sculpture being erected.

Organizers for the unveiling presentation say the festivities will include food, drinks and music, but they say the light show will be best viewed after sunset. The first 200 guests at the unveiling will receive an artist poster.

