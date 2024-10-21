49er Brandon Aiyuk out with season-ending injury, team confirms

article

49ers wide-receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season, according to the team.

The team's head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Aiyuk has suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear.

The injury came in the 49ers' 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch.

Shanahan said after the game it was feared Aiyuk suffered an ACL tear, according to FOX Sports, but they were awaiting Monday's MRI for confirmation.

The injury came late in the first half when Aiyuk caught a pass and was hit in the knee in the red zone. He signed a $4 year $120 million extension at the end of August.

The 49ers have been plagued by injuries this season.

On a positive note, the 49ers have been saying how it's good to have Ricky Pearsall back.

Last week, the rookie wide receiver practiced for the first time since he was shot in San Francisco's Union Square during a robbery this past summer.