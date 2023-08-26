49ers and Raiders fans fight at Santa Clara In-n-Out

Police are investigating a fight at a Santa Clara In-n-Out between 49ers and Raiders fans that broke out after the 49ers preseason game against the Los Angeles Charges.

The fight happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Mission College Blvd. and Santa Clara police were sent to the scene.

Video of the incident obtained by KTVU shows multiple people involved with some bleeding on the floor at the In-n-Out.

KTVU reached out to the Santa Clara police for more details, but have not yet heard back.