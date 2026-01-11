49ers faceoff against Eagles in Wild Card Sunday game

article

The 49ers are in Philadelphia to play the Eagles in an NFL Wild Card Sunday game that could determine if the San Francisco team advances to the divisional round, or if their season ends on the road.

The sixth-seeded 49ers (12-5) lost to Seattle last week, ceding the NFC West title and the top seed spot.

They are set to face the third-seeded Eagles (11-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

If the 49ers win, they will hit the road again for the divisional round.

If the San Francisco team loses, then their season will be over.

NFL Inactive Report:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: WR Ricky Pearsall, LB Luke Gifford, LB Dee Winters, RB Isaac Guerendo, DT Kevin Givens, CB Chase Lucas, WR Jordan Watkins. PHILADELPHIA: LB Joshua Uche, QB Sam Howell, CB Jakorian Bennett, RB A.J. Dillon, OL Brett Toth, OL Lane Johnson, DL Ty Robinson.