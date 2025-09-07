49ers fans pack Bay Area bars to watch first game of 2025 season

article

49ers fans packed Bay Area sports bars Sunday, as San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the opening game of the 2025 season.

What they're saying:

"Super excited. So happy they won," said Ashley, a 49ers fan.

"So great. Great game. Amazing game," said Rob.

49ers take on Seattle Seahawks in close game

Fans packed Greens Sports Bar in Russian Hill Sunday afternoon to watch what turned out to be a close game against the Seahawks.

"We don't like the Seahawks," said Remo Tocchini of San Francisco.

"I feel like there's that big rivalry, right? It's always fun, a little bit when it's a close game," said Olivia Johnson of San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey back on the field

San Francisco fans were thrilled to see star running back Christian McCaffrey back in action in Sunday's game, after being sidelined for all but four games last season due to injuries.

"I was pretty scared for a little while there. I drafted him in fantasy, too, which is always a little nerve-wracking, but he's out there, and he's going to get it done," said Matt Elterman of San Francisco.

"I feel like we didn't know until, like, 30 minutes before the game. So I feel it's a huge relief for all the 49ers fans. I hope he stays healthy and survives all season," said Jason Hillman of San Francisco.

After 2024 disappointments, fans hopeful for the season ahead

After not making the playoffs last season, and a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs the year before, fans say Sunday's win gives them hope for the season ahead.

"A lot to prove. I think the boys are ready to get after it," said Tocchini.

"It was a down season last year, but we're bouncing right back," said Elterman.

Super Bowl at Levi's: A good luck charm for SF?

With Super Bowl LX being played at Levi's Stadium, 9ers fans are feeling a little extra lucky.

"It would be cool if we were in the Super Bowl. It'd be a home Super Bowl, which is like a rarity," said Johnson.

"Who knows, it might bring us some good luck and get us back to the Super Bowl and get us that first W in a long time," said Hillman.

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl in 2024, but their last Super Bowl win was back in 1995.

What's next:

Next up for San Francisco is the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PDT.