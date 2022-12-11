49ers fans watch team beat Buccaneers, while also cheering on San Mateo native Tom Brady

Fans packed American Bull Bar & Grill to watch the 49ers stomp the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 Sunday afternoon.

It was a big matchup with a few pretty fun storylines, with longtime quarterback Tom Brady known as the "GOAT" going against rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who had to step in after Jimmy Garoppolo's possibly season-ending injury.

"He was Mr. Didn’t Matter, and now he’s gotta step up and put on the big boy pants and play," said fan Cyndee Maichle.

Fans were confident that Purdy and the 49ers defense could shut down Brady, and they did.

This was also only the second time Brady, a San Mateo native, has played back at home.

Despite all the 49ers gear inside the bar, many people said they still root for Tom Brady because he's from the Bay Area. This was especially true for a group of Serra High School alumni – where Brady went.

"I’ve got 49ers on my chest obviously, but deep down in my heart, being a San Mateo kid, I went to St. Greg’s too like Tom Brady, so deep down in my heart I got a soft spot for Brady," said fan Steve Christman.

One of the big questions is whether we could see Brady end his career at home in a 49ers jersey. There has been some speculation that he might want to come to San Francisco next year.

"Look, when the greatest quarterback of his generation wants to come to you, and he’s the local boy, you pick up the phone, and you make it happen," said sports radio host Joe Shaskey on KTVU's morning show. "If this guy could finish up with one or two more super bowls in the red and gold for his home team and break the 30-year drought, you want to talk about legendary status, this is a walk off of all walk-offs and I, for one, would be 100% behind it."

Fans have mixed emotions on whether they'd support that.

"We can win without him, we don’t need him," said fan Michael Muniz.

"To be honest I wouldn’t mind it. That’s, you know, the GOAT quarterback. I’d be fine with him coming to San Francisco for at least a year, I’d want to see that at least," said fan Princetin Jimenez.

"He needs to come here, he needs to end his career with the 49ers, obviously being a San Mateo kid myself, that’s what I want to see more than anything. I’ve wanted to see that for years, it should’ve been happening years ago so if he were to end up here, that’d be an absolute dream," said Christman.

Brady has been quoted saying once the 49ers passed on him multiple times, he started to hate the team. Some fans question whether he can come back from saying that.