49ers lineman McKivitz serves as guest barista at San Francisco coffee shop

Streets, restaurants and shops across San Francisco are seeing a surge of activity as Super Bowl LX approaches, with businesses and nonprofits alike hoping to benefit from the economic momentum tied to the game.

Inside Andytown Coffee Roasters near the Embarcadero, the excitement is already visible.

The shop is in the same building as a private gym used by many San Francisco 49ers players and has become a regular stop for some of them.

This week, 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz stepped behind the counter as a guest barista — part of a broader effort by local businesses to host special events leading up to the Super Bowl.

McKivitz, who lives in San Francisco, said the city feels noticeably different in the days before the game.

"You can feel the buzz, the energy in the city. What Mayor Lurie's done is incredible. I'm so excited for what the city has coming forward and the Super Bowl is the perfect way to start it," McKivitz said.

Business owners say they are already seeing results.

Andytown Coffee Roasters owner Lauren Crabbe said the company has seen increased customer traffic across several locations.

"We've definitely noticed a bump in sales. A lot of our cafés are out by the beach. We've seen a lot of visitors coming into town and enjoying all the wonderful things our city has to offer," Crabbe said.

The Bay Area Host Committee estimates Super Bowl LX will generate about $600 million in economic impact across the nine-county Bay Area region through additional spending at businesses large and small.

The Super Bowl buzz is also extending beyond traditional businesses.

"The San Francisco SPCA is in the Mission District. We've also seen an increase in the community getting out, getting involved," said Rob Lightner with the San Francisco SPCA. "We've seen an increase in adoptions as well."

During the interview, Lightner was holding 7-month-old "Foggy" – a puppy from the SF SPCA who participated in the Puppy Bowl program, which airs on the Animal Planet network on Sunday.

The SF SPCA is promoting a "Pay-what-you-can" adoption program through the end of Super Bowl Sunday.

From small businesses and nonprofits to professional athletes — and even Puppy Bowl participants — many across San Francisco are finding ways to join the Super Bowl spotlight.