5 quakes rattle Northern California

The Brief The Northern California coast was rattled by five earthquakes on Wednesday morning, with four of them reported off Humboldt County coastline near Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The strongest quake was a preliminary magnitude 5.7 shaker at 3:53 a.m. about 100 miles west of Crescent City. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said there are no reports of damage or injuries, and there is no threat of a tsunami,



The Northern California coast was rattled by five earthquakes on Wednesday morning, with four of them reported off Humboldt County coastline near Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest quake was a preliminary magnitude 5.7 shaker at 3:53 a.m. about 100 miles west of Crescent City in Del Norte County near the Oregon border, the USGS said.

The other four quakes, the largest a preliminary magnitude 5.1 shaker, were reported off the Humboldt County coast on Wednesday morning. The quakes were centered about 40 miles west of Petrolia, along the Mendocino Fault Zone.

The 5.1 quake at 5:45 a.m. was followed by three other quakes, measuring 4.5, 2.8 and 3.9, The most recent was the 3.9 quake at 8:51 a.m.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said there are no reports of damage or injuries, and there is no threat of a tsunami, KCRA reported.