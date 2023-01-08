5 Sonoma County school districts close due to upcoming storm complications, concerns
article
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that certain districts in the county will be closed for Monday and/or Tuesday, due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and additional concerns related to the upcoming storm.
The following districts are planning closures for Monday and Tuesday:
- Fort Ross Elementary School District
- Horicon School District
- Kashia School District
- Montgomery Elementary
Guerneville School District plans to be closed only on Monday at this time. For more information, Sonoma County's Office of Education's announcements can be accessed here.
CORRECTION: KTVU previously reported a majority of school districts will be closed, when only five of the 40 plan on closures.