Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PST until MON 2:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

5 Sonoma County school districts close due to upcoming storm complications, concerns

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Updated 9:14PM
Sonoma County
KTVU FOX 2
article

Sonoma County fire crews deal with downed trees after the Jan. 4, 2023 storm. 

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that certain districts in the county will be closed for Monday and/or Tuesday, due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and additional concerns related to the upcoming storm.

The following districts are planning closures for Monday and Tuesday:

  • Fort Ross Elementary School District
  • Horicon School District 
  • Kashia School District 
  • Montgomery Elementary

READ ALSO: California races to prepare for next round of severe storms

Guerneville School District plans to be closed only on Monday at this time. For more information, Sonoma County's Office of Education's announcements can be accessed here.

CORRECTION: KTVU previously reported a majority of school districts will be closed, when only five of the 40 plan on closures.