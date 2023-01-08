Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PST until MON 2:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

California races to prepare for next round of severe storms

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Officials are warning residents in the Bay Area and beyond to prepare for next round of severe storms barreling through California.

More turbulent weather is expected Sunday evening as extreme rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds sweep into the northern part the state.

The National Weather Service warned a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

A car is submerged under an overpass in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

Since Dec. 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days.

The state Department of Transportation warned motorists to stay off mountain roads after closing a stretch of U.S. 395 in Mono County due to heavy snow, ice and whiteout conditions along the Eastern Sierra.

ALSO: Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm

"With the severe nature of this storm, Caltrans is asking all drivers to limit nonessential travel until the peak of the storm has passed," the department said in a statement.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought — but they have helped.

State climatologist Michael Anderson told a news briefing late Saturday that officials were closely monitoring Monday’s incoming storm and another behind it and were keeping an eye on three other systems farther out in the Pacific.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County. 