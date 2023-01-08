California races to prepare for next round of severe storms

Officials are warning residents in the Bay Area and beyond to prepare for next round of severe storms barreling through California.

More turbulent weather is expected Sunday evening as extreme rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds sweep into the northern part the state.

The National Weather Service warned a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

A car is submerged under an overpass in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

Since Dec. 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days.

The state Department of Transportation warned motorists to stay off mountain roads after closing a stretch of U.S. 395 in Mono County due to heavy snow, ice and whiteout conditions along the Eastern Sierra.

ALSO: Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm

"With the severe nature of this storm, Caltrans is asking all drivers to limit nonessential travel until the peak of the storm has passed," the department said in a statement.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought — but they have helped.

State climatologist Michael Anderson told a news briefing late Saturday that officials were closely monitoring Monday’s incoming storm and another behind it and were keeping an eye on three other systems farther out in the Pacific.

Associated Press contributed to this report.