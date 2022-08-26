5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation

article

Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people.

Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components.

The California Highway Golden Gate Division worked closely with officers from the Southern California division to catch the alleged perpetrators.

On Aug. 4 multiple search and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in the arrests of five people, recovery of $1 million in stolen cargo, and seizure of $250,000 cash.

Among the items recovered were products from Google, Dell, Apple and Microsoft.

SEE ALSO: $60K worth of meth found hidden inside child booster seats

"This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP GGD Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the suspects as it may compromise the ongoing investigation.