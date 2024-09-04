50 wildfire sensors installed in San Mateo County

The Brief 50 new wildfire sensors have been installed in San Mateo County. The sensors use AI to detect wildfires in early stages and alert firefighters. Sensors can tell the difference between chimney, BBQ smoke and an actual wildfire.



Firefighters on the Peninsula and in the South Bay have a new tool to combat wildfires. 50 new wildfire sensors have been installed across San Mateo County.

One of these sensors, located on Skyline Blvd, known as Highway 35, in unincorporated San Mateo County, features a simple electronic device resembling a large remote, attached to a solar panel on a single, metal pole.

Video provided by Stanford University’s fire prevention manager, shows the installation of these sensors at various parks and near Highway 280.

The installation was a collaborative effort between Stanford, the Department of Homeland Security, and multiple regional fire agencies.

The N-5 sensors can detect gas, particulates, chemicals, and heat, using artificial intelligence to identify when a fire has started and send real-time alerts to local firefighters.

"They're able to detect wildfire smoke and differentiate between that and things like chimney smoke or smoke from a BBQ," said Seth Schalet of the Santa Clara County Firesafe Council. "Each type of smoke has a fingerprint. It's really about early detection and alerting."

Other cities, including Oakland, have also used these N-5 sensors. Last year, Oakland installed 10 sensors in the Oakland Hills as part of a two-year pilot program to help detect and prevent wildfires.

On the Peninsula, the sensors have been installed in Woodside, Portola Valley, and unincorporated parts of San Mateo County, as well as in Redwood City, Palo Alto, and land owned by Stanford University.