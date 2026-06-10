At $500, World Cup tickets cheaper in San Francisco than elsewhere

The Brief FIFA has tens of thousands of unsold tickets with them trying to balance between the integrity of ticket sales while fans across the nation are waiting for prices to drop. Tickets being sold at Levi’s Stadium range from $300 to $500, while fans in places like Dallas are looking at dropping over $2,000 for a ticket. With a ticking clock, FIFA may start giving away tickets. City officials and organizations have announced reduced or free tickets being offered to select people, but as the time ticks down, scams and phishing emails may arise.



Gulp. Some FIFA World Cup tickets are selling for about $500 at the matches set for Levi's Stadium.

But hey Bay Area, those are the cheaper ones.

That's because the Bay Area isn't host to the best World Cup soccer matches. Other cities across the globe are, and their tickets are much pricier.

"The advantage that you guys have in San Francisco is that in Levi Stadium, the games that are being held there, are not really the premier games that are being reserved for some of the other stadiums," said Steve Noviello, the consumer reporter at the FOX station in Dallas said on Wednesday.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, at a news conference ahead of kickoff match between Mexico and South Africa. June 10 2026. Expand

World Cup tickets unsold

What we know:

With the World Cup starting on Thursday, FIFA has tens of thousands of unsold tickets.

Tickets being sold at Levi’s Stadium range from $300 to $500, while Noviello said prices in places like Dallas are going for about $2,000 for a ticket.

There are some deals being made though. New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani secured 1,000 tickets to the World Cup finals priced at $50 for some lucky New Yorkers. And Bank of America is sponsoring 4,500 tickets to first responders and veterans for some of the games.

This tactic, according to Noviello, preserves the pricing profitability for FIFA and keeps sponsors happy with having fans in seats they paid so much to have their names attached to.

Be weary of scams

What you can do:

Meanwhile, Noviello urged fans to be on the lookout for phishing emails and scammers that may ask for personal information, like a Social Security number or wiring cash, to get a discounted ticket.

"None of these are going to be genuine opportunities. You really want to make sure that you’re only doing business with trusted platforms," he said.