52-year-old man injured in shooting Monday morning

A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Monday morning left a 52-year-old man injured, police said.

Officers responded around 6:05 a.m. to the shooting in the area of Jones and Turk streets and learned the victim and a male suspect got into an argument that escalated with the suspect opening fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not made an arrest in the case or released any detailed suspect description. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.



