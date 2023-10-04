5th horse dies in 2 weeks at Golden Gate Fields

article

State officials announced the death of another racehorse at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, marking the fifth horse fatality at the track in two weeks.

This time it was a 2-year-old male horse named Hangin at Haven who perished the racetrack, the California Horse Racing Board said Wednesday. Hangin at Haven's death is classified as a musculoskeletal training fatality.

This fatality follows the loss of a female horse named Navy Queen on Sunday, also categorized as a musculoskeletal equine fatality, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

Deaths in horseracing have become more common at Golden Gate Fields and across California this year. The Berkeley racetrack is scheduled to close at the end of the year.

Hangin at Haven is the 13th horse death reported by the state at Golden Gate Fields this year. In 2023, the state has recorded 64 racehorse deaths, which is a 39% increase compared to last year.

Hangin at Haven had not yet participated in any races, and his first workout was reported at Golden Gate Fields on September 11.