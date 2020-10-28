6 San Francisco supervisor seats up for grabs in next week's election

San Franciscans in Tuesday's election will decide six supervisors' races, which include more than two dozen candidates, some of whom are already familiar faces within city politics.

Residents in District 1, which includes the Richmond District, are

faced with six options, with Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer not seeking re-election.

Candidates include Connie Chan, who has worked with the San

Francisco Recreation and Park Department and City College of San Francisco; Sherman D'Silva, who works in the private sector as a manger and has previously ran for District 1 supervisor unsuccessfully in 2008, 2012 and 2016; attorney Amanda Inocencio; San Francisco State University professor

David Lee who also ran for supervisor unsuccessfully in 2016; Veronica Shinzato, who has worked for the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration; Marjan Philhour, president and CEO of a consulting firm and a former senior advisor to Gov. Gray Davis' chief of staff; and Andrew Majalya, an aspiring attorney and kidney transplant survivor.

In District 3, which covers neighborhoods like Chinatown, North

Beach, Financial District and Nob Hill, residents will choose between four candidates, including incumbent candidate Supervisor Aaron Peskin. Peskin has served on the board from 2001 to 2009 and from 2016 to the present.

Also in the running are journalist and author Stephen Schwartz;

community organizer Danny Sauter; and Spencer Simonsen, founder of the organization LegalWin.

In District 5, residents in neighborhoods like Hayes Valley,

Western Addition and Haight-Ashbury will have four choices, including incumbent Supervisor Dean Preston, who won the seat last year in a close race with former supervisor Vallie Brown.

Brown, who was initially appointed by Mayor London Breed back ihn 2018 to complete the rest of Breed's term as District 5 supervisor after she became mayor, is also in the running. Other candidates include film producer Nomvula O'Meara and community organizer and co-founder of the Lower Fillmore Neighborhood Association Daniel Landry.

In District 7, which covers areas like West Portal and Stonestown,

Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee is not seeking reelection and residents will have seven candidates to choose from.

Candidates include Ben Matranga, a former street safety director

for the city involved in the Vision Zero safety plan; journalist Joel

Engardio; former Planning Commission president Myrna Melgar; Deputy Public Defender Nguyen Vilaska; Marine veteran and firefighter Stephen Martin-Pinto; former Board of Education commissioner Emily Murase; and financial advisor

Ken Piper.

In District 9, incumbent Supervisor Hillary Ronen is the lone

candidate on the ballot. Since 2016, Ronen has served as supervisor for the district, which consists of neighborhoods like the Mission District and Bernal Heights.

In District 11, which includes neighborhoods Ingleside, Outer

Mission and the Excelsior, Supervisor Ahsha Safai is running for reelection. Safai was first elected to the board in 2016, preceding former supervisor John Avalos.

Avalos, who was first elected to the board back in 2008, is once

again running for the seat, along with realtor Marcelo Colussi.

In the supervisors' races and all other public office elections,

San Francisco employs ranked-choice voting, in which voters mark their first, second and third choices. As candidates with fewer votes are successively eliminated, their supporters' votes are given to their other choices.