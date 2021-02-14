6 wounded in Bayview District shooting; suspects remain at large

article

Six people shot in San Francisco's Bayview District Saturday evening are recovering at local hospitals and all are in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.

The suspects remains at large.

Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson, said officers responded to Third Street and Quesada Avenue at 6 p.m. regarding a shooting that activated a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a crime scene with shell casings and six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.